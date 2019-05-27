Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2019 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 09:31 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid will join the oath-taking ceremony of the newly re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The decision came after a meeting between the head of state and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Bangabhaban on Monday.
Modi will be sworn in to the office of prime minister for a second successive term on May 30.
Both countries had hailed bilateral ties as being at an all-time high during Modi’s previous stint.
AKM Mozammel Haque, the cabinet’s most senior member, had been the initial pick to attend the event as Hasina will be on a state visit to Japan at the time.
But it was decided in the Bangabhaban meeting that the president would attend the ceremony instead.
Hamid will leave for New Delhi on May 29 and will return home on May 31.
Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin said there may be a meeting between Hamid and his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind during the three-day visit.
