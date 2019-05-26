Teenager stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2019 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 01:21 PM BdST
A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria Upazila.
The incident took place around 11pm on Saturday near Western Super Market, said Chokoria Police Station OC Md Habibur Rahman. Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder.
The dead hailed from Chakaria Municipality Ward No. 7 and had passed the SSC exam from Chakaria Central High School this year.
He was waiting for a transport in front of Western Super Market after completing his Eid shopping, said OC Habibur, citing the boy's family. A group of five to six young men surrounded him before stabbing him. They fled the spot shortly afterwards.
“Locals rescued him and took him to the Chakaria Upazila Health Complex. The doctor on duty suggested that he be admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He died on his way to the hospital at Chunti in Lohagarha.”
Police are yet to find a motive behind the murder and are still interrogating the four arrestees.
