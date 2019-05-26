Strike observed in Bandarban over murder of local AL leader

The ruling party’s activists in the district began occupying some of Bandarban’s most important thoroughfares from Sunday morning to enforce the strike.

Bus counters for local and long distance travels remain closed while the roads are clear of any traffic.

Shops have also not opened for business, causing ordinary citizens to suffer.

District Awami League’s Vice-President AKM Jahangir said, the strike is being observed in six upazilas as well as the district town of Bandarban.

There have been no reports of any major incidents since the morning, said Sadar Police OC Shahidul Islam Chowdhury.

“Law enforcers are on alert to prevent any undesirable situation from arising.”

On May 22, Awami League leader and Councillor of Bandarban Municipality Ward-5 Cho Thoai Mong Marma was abducted at gunpoint from his home in the Ujimukh Headman neighbourhood in the Sadar Upazila’s Kuhalong Union.

His body was later found in a hill forest on Saturday afternoon, leading to a half-day strike being called by the district wing of the Awami League.

Police have detained five people in connection with the incident.

A fresh programme to demand exemplary punishments for the perpetrators will be announced on Sunday, said Jahangir.