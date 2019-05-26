Strike observed in Bandarban over murder of local AL leader
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2019 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 11:13 AM BdST
Awami League activists are observing a half-day strike in Bandarban in protest of the murder of Cho Thoai Mong Marma, a former municipality councillor and local party leader.
The ruling party’s activists in the district began occupying some of Bandarban’s most important thoroughfares from Sunday morning to enforce the strike.
Bus counters for local and long distance travels remain closed while the roads are clear of any traffic.
Shops have also not opened for business, causing ordinary citizens to suffer.
District Awami League’s Vice-President AKM Jahangir said, the strike is being observed in six upazilas as well as the district town of Bandarban.
“Law enforcers are on alert to prevent any undesirable situation from arising.”
On May 22, Awami League leader and Councillor of Bandarban Municipality Ward-5 Cho Thoai Mong Marma was abducted at gunpoint from his home in the Ujimukh Headman neighbourhood in the Sadar Upazila’s Kuhalong Union.
His body was later found in a hill forest on Saturday afternoon, leading to a half-day strike being called by the district wing of the Awami League.
Police have detained five people in connection with the incident.
A fresh programme to demand exemplary punishments for the perpetrators will be announced on Sunday, said Jahangir.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Garment trader shot dead in Gaibandha
- Strike observed in Bandarban over murder of local AL leader
- Diplomatic reporters’ association DCAB hosts Iftar party
- Chhatra League bars DUCSU VP Nur from joining Iftar event in Brahmanbaria
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- Three killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Brahmanbaria
- Lightning strike kills two farmers in Sirajganj
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- 13th span of Padma Bridge installed
- Police arrest two Rohingya women with fake passports at Dhaka airport
Most Read
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- Chhatra League bars DUCSU VP Nur from joining Iftar event in Brahmanbaria
- Bata, Infinity fined for illegal import
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- Mamata offers to quit as West Bengal chief minister, party rejects
- Dhaka pumps 1.1 million cubic metres of sewage into rivers daily, study says
- Novartis $2m gene therapy for rare disorder is world's most expensive drug
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- 13th span of Padma Bridge installed
- Utah judge suspended without pay after critical quips about Trump