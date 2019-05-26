Home > Bangladesh

RAB recovers 100,000 yaba pills from Teknaf

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 03:20 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has detained a man with 100,000 yaba pills during trafficking in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Captain Wing Commander Md Azim said that the yaba tablets were seized from Hatiarghona area of ​​Sadar union of the upazila at around 11am on Sunday.

The detainee has been identified as 29-year-old Abdul Amin.

RAB conducted a raid in the Hatiarghona area after receiving information about yaba trafficking by autorickshaw in the area, said RAB official Azim. 

 “Sensing the presence of RAB, the autorickshaw driver fled the area but trafficker Amin was caught by RAB.”

RAB seized the autorickshaw along with 100,000 yaba tablets, Tk 300,000 in cash, and a mobile handset from the spot, said Azim.

Preparations are ongoing to file a case with Teknaf Police Station over the incident.

