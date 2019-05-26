RAB recovers 100,000 yaba pills from Teknaf
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2019 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 03:20 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has detained a man with 100,000 yaba pills during trafficking in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Captain Wing Commander Md Azim said that the yaba tablets were seized from Hatiarghona area of Sadar union of the upazila at around 11am on Sunday.
The detainee has been identified as 29-year-old Abdul Amin.
RAB conducted a raid in the Hatiarghona area after receiving information about yaba trafficking by autorickshaw in the area, said RAB official Azim.
“Sensing the presence of RAB, the autorickshaw driver fled the area but trafficker Amin was caught by RAB.”
RAB seized the autorickshaw along with 100,000 yaba tablets, Tk 300,000 in cash, and a mobile handset from the spot, said Azim.
Preparations are ongoing to file a case with Teknaf Police Station over the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB recovers 100,000 yaba pills from Teknaf
- Khaleda files petition against govt move to shift trial to Keraniganj
- President Abdul Hamid returns home
- Teenager stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladeshi man dies in alleged BSF fire on Dinajpur border
- Garment trader shot dead in Gaibandha
- Strike observed in Bandarban over murder of local AL leader
- Diplomatic reporters’ association DCAB hosts Iftar party
- Chhatra League bars DUCSU VP Nur from joining Iftar event in Brahmanbaria
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
Most Read
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- Chhatra League bars DUCSU VP Nur from joining Iftar event in Brahmanbaria
- Bata, Infinity fined for illegal import
- Mamata offers to quit as West Bengal chief minister, party rejects
- Dhaka pumps 1.1 million cubic metres of sewage into rivers daily, study says
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- Novartis $2m gene therapy for rare disorder is world's most expensive drug
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Utah judge suspended without pay after critical quips about Trump
- 13th span of Padma Bridge installed