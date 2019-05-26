Quader warns BRTC officials not to indulge in corruption
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2019 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 08:19 PM BdST
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has warned officials at Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation or BRTC, to not indulge in corruption.
He urged them to work efficiently to reclaim the organisation’s lost goodwill during a discussion on Sunday on BRTC’s special service during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
The government has taken initiatives to make the state-run organisation work better; it has been adding new buses to the fleet but the entity has reported losses several times.
The drivers and workers at the BRTC went for a strike at the beginning of the year over unpaid salary, allowances.
Quader expressed his annoyance at the organisation’s ‘corruption, irregularities’ following that strike.
He had asked the BRTC chairman to sack the corrupt officials, saying he was aware how the officials earned illegally.
“If BRTC becomes bankrupt, so will be you,” he warned the BRTC officials on Sunday.
“Ramadan is the month of abstinence. Would it hurt you a lot if you earn a little less this month? You should set a new example so that BRTC regains its lost goodwill,” he said.
“BRTC’s goodwill will remain the same as before if you run it with honesty and efficiency… 253 new buses have been added to the fleet and you should promise to make the organisation attractive to the clients.”
As many as 1,142 BRTC buses will be operating to make the journeys of the Eid travellers comfortable, he said.
