Garment trader shot dead in Gaibandha

  Gaibandha Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 11:33 AM BdST

A local garment trader has been shot to death in Gaibandha's Sadullapur Upazila.

The dead has been identified as Buda Mia, 50. He also worked as an informant for the local police, according to law enforcers.

He came under attack at the Majid-Chairman-intersection under the Upazila's Faridpur Union around 12:30 am on Sunday, said Mostafizur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Sadullapur Police Station.

"Buda Mia was opening his shop after dinner when a few unidentified assailants shot him in the chest. The attackers fled as neighbouring traders rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot and his screams." 

He subsequently died on the way to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Mostafizur.

“One or more assailants shot him in the chest. Police are continuing efforts to arrest them," he added.    

