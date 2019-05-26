Home > Bangladesh

Diplomatic correspondents’ association DCAB hosts Iftar party

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 12:58 AM BdST

The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh or DCAB has hosted an Iftar event for its members, diplomats and the officials of the foreign ministry.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque, secretaries of the foreign ministry Md Khurshed Alam, Md Kamrul Ahsan and Mahbub Uz Zaman, among others, joined the programme in Dhaka on Saturday.

Diplomats from different missions, including British High Commissioner Robert Dickson and Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter, also attended the event at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) auditorium.

DCAB President Raheed Ejaz and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib greeted the guests at the Iftar programme where former presidents and general secretaries of the association of reporters who cover foreign affairs were also present.

A prayer was offered for the peace and prosperity of Bangladesh before the Iftar meal.

