Diplomatic correspondents’ association DCAB hosts Iftar party
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2019 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 12:58 AM BdST
The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh or DCAB has hosted an Iftar event for its members, diplomats and the officials of the foreign ministry.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque, secretaries of the foreign ministry Md Khurshed Alam, Md Kamrul Ahsan and Mahbub Uz Zaman, among others, joined the programme in Dhaka on Saturday.
A prayer was offered for the peace and prosperity of Bangladesh before the Iftar meal.
