Criminals deserve rude behaviour, says Dhaka police chief

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 10:37 PM BdST

Defending police against allegations of ill-mannered actions, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia has said they behave rudely only with “criminals”.

Speaking at a programme to distribute clothing for Eid among the poor at the Krishibid Institute Auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday, he said it will not be possible for police to maintain law and order, and ensure security if they show respect to the criminals.   

He claimed police are not rude to everyone.

“We show respect to and behave politely with good people,” he said.

Mia on Apr 24 asked members of the force to be polite and not swear at or be rude to citizens while enforcing traffic laws.

On Sunday, he asked the people to celebrate Eid without any worries over security.

Police members in plainclothes were monitoring law and order in Dhaka to prevent mugging, he said.

