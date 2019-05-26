Home > Bangladesh

Chhatra League bars DUCSU VP Nur from joining Iftar event in Brahmanbaria

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 May 2019 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 12:12 AM BdST

Local leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Brahmanbaria have obstructed Dhaka University Central Students’ Union Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur from joining an Iftar party.

The local chapter of Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, of which Nur is a leader, organised the event at a restaurant in Brahmanbaria on Saturday evening.

BCL leaders blocked Chattala Express, the train carrying Nur from Dhaka, for about an hour at a station before it reached Brahmanbaria.

The Council, joined by Nur and under police guard, later held the event outside Grand A Malek restaurant, which was closed by BCL leaders.

Nur left the town at 7:30pm, railway official Mainul Haque told bdnews24.com.

Brahmanbaria BCL President Robiul Hossain Rubel said they barred the leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s student front, not Nur, from joining the programme.

Nur denied the presence of Shibir members in the event.

“Those who led the movement for reforms to the quota system in Brahmanbaria organised the programme,” he said.  

Sadar Police Station OC Md Selim Uddin said Nur should have informed the law enforcers about his visit to the town.

He also claimed there was no member of Nur’s organisation in Brahmanbaria.

