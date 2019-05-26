Chhatra League ‘attacks’ DUCSU VP Nur at Bogura Iftar event

Nur came under alleged attack at a park next to the Gana Unnayan Library in the town on Sunday.

The DUCSU VP went there to attend an Iftar gathering organised by the local chapter of Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, of which he is a central leader.

Nur left the venue after the reported attack left at least 20 people injured, his organisation’s Bogura chapter leader Rakibul Ahsan said.

Rokaya Akter, a doctor at the Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura, said they treated Nur and three others injured in the ‘attack’.

BCL has denied the allegation of attacking Nur, saying a scuffle took place at the park.

On Saturday, BCL members in Brahmanbaria obstructed Nur from joining an Iftar party at a restaurant which was closed by the leaders of the ruling Awami League’s student affiliate.

BCL workers also halted a train carrying Nur for about an hour at a station before it reached Brahmanbaria.

The Council, joined by Nur and guarded by police, later held the event outside the restaurant.