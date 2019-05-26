Bangladeshi man dies in alleged BSF fire on Dinajpur border

The dead was identified as 'Alam', 40, hailing from the Kamdebpur village near the border in the upazila's Dharmajoin Union.

The incident occurred in the union's Kathalia area in the early hours of Saturday, said Nayek Mehedi Hassan of Border Guard Bangladesh's Dharmajoin BOP.

He told bdnews24.com, BSF troopers opened fire on Alam as he was returning home through the Dharmajoin border's pillar No. 20/10 in the S Mohatola area. He died on the spot.

Locals rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshots and brought the body home.



Alam was a cattle trader, said his father Moshohok Ali. But he was unable to tell why his son had gone to the border.