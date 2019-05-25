Home > Bangladesh

Three killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Brahmanbaria

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 May 2019 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 03:07 PM BdST

Three people have been killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar Upazila. They were all passengers of the autorickshaw.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway around 12pm on Saturday, said Khatihata Highway Police OC Mohammed Hossain Sarkar.

The dead are Shanta Rai Choudhury, 30, Abu Taher, 60, and Minal Uddin, 40.

The autorickshaw was heading to Habiganj’s Madhobpur from Brahmanbaria when it collided with a truck travelling on the opposite direction, said the OC. Minal Uddin died on the spot.

Six others suffered critical injuries and were taken to the Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared two of the victims dead.

The four others have been sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment, said OC Sarkar. 

