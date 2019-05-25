Three killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Brahmanbaria

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway around 12pm on Saturday, said Khatihata Highway Police OC Mohammed Hossain Sarkar.

The dead are Shanta Rai Choudhury, 30, Abu Taher, 60, and Minal Uddin, 40.

The autorickshaw was heading to Habiganj’s Madhobpur from Brahmanbaria when it collided with a truck travelling on the opposite direction, said the OC. Minal Uddin died on the spot.

Six others suffered critical injuries and were taken to the Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared two of the victims dead.

The four others have been sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment, said OC Sarkar.