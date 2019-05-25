Lightning strike kills two farmers in Sirajganj

The incident took place at the upazila's Ali village in the early hours of Saturday, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arifuzzaman.

The dead have been identified as Abdur Razzaq, 40, and Abdul Jabbar, 35.

'We were sleeping inside a makeshift camp on an empty paddy field when lightning struck. Razzaq and Jabbar were killed instantly," said Lebu Mia, one of the injured farmers.

Two other, Zinnah and Raihan Ali, were rushed to a private hospital in Sirajganj in critical condition, he told bdnews24.com.

The victims and their families will receive all necessary assistance, UNO Arifuzzaman said.