Electric trains in the works: Hasina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2019 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 05:46 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced the government’s plans to introduce high-speed electric trains in Bangladesh for long-distance journeys.
"We are going to start the metro rail which will be followed by the launch of electric trains. It will be very environmentally friendly. We're working on it," she said.
The prime minister made the remarks while inaugurating a new inter-city train service on the Dhaka-Panchagarh route through a video conference at Ganabhaban on Saturday.
At present, Bangladesh only operates diesel-driven trains. But the country will witness its first electric trains with the launch of Dhaka's metro rail. Hasina hopes to launch the long-distance high-speed electric trains soon after.
Fuel-driven trains have been replaced by electric locomotives in most of the developed world, including a few developing nations, in an effort to curb pollution.
She reiterated the need to modernise the railway system as well as adding more passenger coaches to meet the growing demand.
Highlighting various steps taken by her government to expand the country’s rail network over the last 10 years, she said, "We are carrying out extensive work on the development of railways."
Hasina was also critical of the erstwhile BNP government, which she said, failed to develop the railway sector in any way.
Since assuming office in 2009, the ruling Awami League government has far allocated Tk 500 billion for the railway sector, said the prime minister. The government has implemented 64 projects so far with work on another 48 projects under way.
During this period, around 371 km of new railway lines have been constructed while a 248-km meter-gauge railway track has been converted into a dual-gauge. Repairs have been carried out on about 1000 km of old rail tracks, according to Hasina.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Electric trains in the works: Hasina
- Three killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Brahmanbaria
- Lightning strike kills two farmers in Sirajganj
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid
- 13th span of Padma Bridge installed
- Police arrest two Rohingya women with fake passports at Dhaka airport
- Two killed by suspected muggers in Nawabganj
- Drug suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Cumilla
- Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
- Hasina extends advance Eid greetings as she plans to travel abroad
Most Read
- India bans Islamist terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
- Large number of students yet to apply for college admission after SSC
- Tearful Theresa May resigns, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU
- Rice prices drop in Dhaka as government wrestles for control of grain markets
- Plucky Afghanistan stun Pakistan in World Cup warm-up
- Coaching centre fire kills 19 students in India’s Gujarat
- Long-awaited DUCSU pleases VC Aktaruzzaman, disappoints others
- World Cup the perfect stage for Bangladesh talisman Shakib
- Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- Hasina inaugurates second Meghna, Gomti bridges ahead of Eid