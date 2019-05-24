Hasina extends advance Eid greetings as she plans to travel abroad

"I'm very sorry that I might not stay home during Eid as I’ve several visits abroad. I extend my heartiest Eid greetings to all from this Iftar Mahfil,” she told an Iftar gathering she hosted for judges, diplomats, cultural personalities and high civil and military officials at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.

The prime minister is expected to leave the country for several countries in the first week of next month.

“I'm going to Japan first, then I’ll visit Saudi Arabia to attend the OIC Summit and from there, I’ll go to Finland," she said.

Hasina is expected to return home on June 7.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Jun 5 or 6, subject to moon sighting. The prime minister usually exchanges Eid greetings with people from all strata of society every year.

Thanking all for attending the event, she sought cooperation from them for continuation of the country's socioeconomic development and maintaining the law and order, and peace in the country. "We want our society to remain free from terrorism, militancy, corruption and drugs."

On Bangladesh's foreign policy, she said, "Our foreign policy is clear. Friendship to all, malice to none. We’ll keep friendly relations with all the countries."

Before the Iftar, a Munajat has been offered seeking continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, PM's Political Adviser HT Imam, PM's Security Affairs Adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, the chiefs of the three services and Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Vatican to Bangladesh Archbishop George Kocherry, ambassadors and high commissioners of different foreign countries, high government and military officials and cultural personalities attended the Iftar.