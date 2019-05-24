Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 May 2019 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 12:11 PM BdST

A man wanted in several cases has been killed in a so-called shootout with the police in Cumilla.

The incident occurred on the bank of the Gomti River adjoining the Palpara Bridge in the Sadar Upazila around 2am on Friday, said Kotwali Model Police OC Abu Salam Mia.

The dead was identified as Zakir Hossain alias Kala Zakir, 35. He was accused in 17 cases on multiple charges, including drug peddling and robbery, the police said.

A police team went on a raid near the river bank when Zakir and his accomplices opened fire on the law enforcers, said the OC.

"At one stage, the police found a wounded Zakir lying on the spot. He was subsequently rushed to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead."

Police recovered 1200 yaba tablets, a gun and two rounds of bullets from the scene, added the OC.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. Reuters

Houthis targeting Saudis ‘worries’ Bangladesh

Hasina extends advance Eid greetings

3 Dhanmondi eateries fined for stale Iftar

File photo

Hasina greets Modi on stunning victory

Four to die for killing businessman

Missing student found dead

HC summons BSFA chairman

File Photo

74 detained in Dhaka anti-drug drive

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.