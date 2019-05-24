Drug suspect dies in alleged shootout with police in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2019 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 12:11 PM BdST
A man wanted in several cases has been killed in a so-called shootout with the police in Cumilla.
The incident occurred on the bank of the Gomti River adjoining the Palpara Bridge in the Sadar Upazila around 2am on Friday, said Kotwali Model Police OC Abu Salam Mia.
The dead was identified as Zakir Hossain alias Kala Zakir, 35. He was accused in 17 cases on multiple charges, including drug peddling and robbery, the police said.
A police team went on a raid near the river bank when Zakir and his accomplices opened fire on the law enforcers, said the OC.
"At one stage, the police found a wounded Zakir lying on the spot. He was subsequently rushed to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead."
Police recovered 1200 yaba tablets, a gun and two rounds of bullets from the scene, added the OC.
