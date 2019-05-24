Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 May 2019 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 01:47 AM BdST

Bangladesh is observing with ‘deep concern’ repeated acts of directing ballistic missiles by the Houthi rebels at Saudi Arabian sites and installations, the foreign ministry says.
Related Stories

“Bangladesh condemns such unilateral acts of threat and coercion. Equally disconcerting is that the Houthis are targeting holy cities of the KSA, which the Muslim World holds near and dear to their hearts,” a statement reads.

It also reiterated its “steadfast” position against any unilateral act of provocation that can have adverse impact on the peace, stability and security of the region, in particular and the world, in general, the foreign ministry added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. Reuters

Houthis targeting Saudis ‘worries’ Bangladesh

Hasina extends advance Eid greetings

3 Dhanmondi eateries fined for stale Iftar

File photo

Hasina greets Modi on stunning victory

Four to die for killing businessman

Missing student found dead

HC summons BSFA chairman

File Photo

74 detained in Dhaka anti-drug drive

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.