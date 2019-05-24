Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia

“Bangladesh condemns such unilateral acts of threat and coercion. Equally disconcerting is that the Houthis are targeting holy cities of the KSA, which the Muslim World holds near and dear to their hearts,” a statement reads.

It also reiterated its “steadfast” position against any unilateral act of provocation that can have adverse impact on the peace, stability and security of the region, in particular and the world, in general, the foreign ministry added.