Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2019 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 01:47 AM BdST
Bangladesh is observing with ‘deep concern’ repeated acts of directing ballistic missiles by the Houthi rebels at Saudi Arabian sites and installations, the foreign ministry says.
“Bangladesh condemns such unilateral acts of threat and coercion. Equally disconcerting is that the Houthis are targeting holy cities of the KSA, which the Muslim World holds near and dear to their hearts,” a statement reads.
It also reiterated its “steadfast” position against any unilateral act of provocation that can have adverse impact on the peace, stability and security of the region, in particular and the world, in general, the foreign ministry added.
