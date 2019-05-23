Home > Bangladesh

Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi

The government has fined three restaurants at Dhanmondi in Dhaka Tk 100,000 each for storing unsold and stale Iftar items for sale. 

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection slapped the restaurants with the fines in a drive against unhygienic food on Thursday.

The three restaurants are Café Dhanmondi, Suchili Restaurant, and Biye Bari Restaurant. 

These eateries stored unsold and stale Iftar items along with raw meat in their refrigerators, Afroza Rahman, an official at the directorate, said.

The restaurants were ordered to remain closed temporarily, she said.

Lailati Restaurant and Pintu Mia’s Iftar were also fined Tk 10,000 each for processing food in unhealthy environment.

