Police find missing student dead in Gazipur

The 24-year-old was found dead in a septic tank at a house in Madhyapara, Kamarjuti, on Thursday, said local police station chief Jane Alam.

On Wednesday, police arrested Hasibul Islam while investigating the incident of Jeeshan going missing on May 12, Alam said. They recovered Jeeshan's body based on information provided by Islam.

Jeeshan, who hailed from Gachha, was a final year student at European University. He used to carry passengers on his motorcycle through ride-sharing apps.

Jeeshan sometimes used to spend nights at his friend's place at Kalyanpur, said OC Alam. Police believe the assailant killed him to grab his motorcycle. He took a passenger to Gazipur without using any ride-sharing app, said Alam.