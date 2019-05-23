Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest 74 in anti-drug drive in Dhaka

Published: 23 May 2019 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 12:26 PM BdST

Police have arrested 74 people on charges of drug abuse and peddling in Dhaka.

They were apprehended during anti-narcotics raids conducted across different parts of the capital over the last 24 hours, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman.

Police seized 2565 yaba tablets, 1900 pieces of heroin, 95 kg of cannabis and 149 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from the suspects.

Cases under the Narcotics Control Act have been filed against the arrestees with the relevant police stations, he added.

