Four sentenced to death for killing businessman in Kamrangirchar

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman passed the verdict on Thursday.

The convicts who received death penalty are Monir’s former wife Swarna Akter Kakoli alias Nipa, Md Anwar Hossain Molla, Md Sharif Matabbar and Md Ibrahim Khalil. Of the accused, Sharif and Khalil are at large.

Monir’s wife Hasina Begum, Swarna and Anwar were present in the court to hear the verdict.

Monir, a real estate businessman, went missing after leaving his house for Dhaka’s Tejgaon Industrial Area on Apr 17, 2013, according to the case dossier.

A day later, his severed body parts were recovered from the bank of Munshihati river in Kamrangirchar. His wife Hasina identified the body after it was taken to Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.

Swarna and Molla were arrested in connection with a case filed by Hasina. Later, the two provided their statements to the court.

In his confessional statement, Anwar said Swarna, a former sex worker, was involved in an extramarital relationship with Sharif after her marriage with Monir.

After Monir discovered the relationship, he decided to divorce Swarna. She then plotted to kill Monir to take revenge.

Monir was kidnapped and taken to a house at Ashrafabad Hujurpara neighbourhood in Kamrangirchar. Later, he was strangled after pressing a pillow on his mouth. They also cut his throat with a knife.”

Seven pieces of Monir’s body were dumped in a sack on the bank of the river, Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said.