Fire from kitchen gas cylinder leak kills Gazipur family of four

Firefighters from Joydebpur station of Fire Service and Civil Defence doused the blazes in the tin-roofed house at Islampur in the city on Wednesday night.

The dead have been identified as Md Shah Alam, 38, his wife Monira Begum, 30, their son ‘Bayezid’, 8, and 4-year-old daughter Fatema, 4.

Hailing from Patuakhali’s Baufol, Shah Alam was working as a quality inspector and Monira as an operator at a factory of Renaissance Apparels.

Monira was cooking when gas spread in the house fast and the fire started, Gazipur Fire Station Deputy Director Md Aktaruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

The fire immediately burnt down the house and the furniture in it, Aktaruzzaman said.

Child Fatema was burnt to death while the others suffocated, according to the fire service official.