Fire from kitchen gas cylinder leak kills Gazipur family of four
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2019 12:25 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 12:25 AM BdST
A couple in their 30s and their two minor children have died in a fire from kitchen gas cylinder leakage in Gazipur.
Firefighters from Joydebpur station of Fire Service and Civil Defence doused the blazes in the tin-roofed house at Islampur in the city on Wednesday night.
The dead have been identified as Md Shah Alam, 38, his wife Monira Begum, 30, their son ‘Bayezid’, 8, and 4-year-old daughter Fatema, 4.
Monira was cooking when gas spread in the house fast and the fire started, Gazipur Fire Station Deputy Director Md Aktaruzzaman told bdnews24.com.
The fire immediately burnt down the house and the furniture in it, Aktaruzzaman said.
Child Fatema was burnt to death while the others suffocated, according to the fire service official.
