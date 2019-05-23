Canada announces new initiatives to support Rohingyas

The Canadian High Commission said as a key partner in the international response to the Rohingya crisis, Canada is committed to continue working with domestic, regional and international partners to deliver life-saving and gender-responsive support to the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the Rohingya crisis.

On behalf of Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Khera on Wednesday announced close to $100 million in humanitarian and development initiatives to help the most vulnerable people affected by the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh.

This includes $32.15 million in humanitarian assistance to mitigate the impact of the monsoon and cyclone seasons, improve living conditions in refugee camps, support sexual and gender-based violence prevention and response initiatives, and increase access to health facilities and sexual and reproductive health services.

It also includes $67.7 million in development assistance to expand health and basic education services, address gender-based violence, and provide skills training and resources to increase women’s opportunities for income generation, the Canadian High Commission said.

During her three-day visit, she met government officials and humanitarian and development partners, as well as refugee and host communities in Cox’s Bazar.