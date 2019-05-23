Bust of Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu to be installed in Ankara
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2019 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 12:36 AM BdST
Bangladesh and Turkey in a political dialogue have agreed to install a bust of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the head of a boulevard named after him in Ankara.
The Turkish side will take a similar step as regards placement of a bust of Kamal Ataturk in Dhaka, the foreign ministry said after the third round of Bangladesh-Turkey Foreign Office Consultations held in Ankara on Wednesday.
Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Önal led their delegations.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M Allama Siddiki and representatives of relevant ministries and officials also took part at the meeting.
Both sides expressed their satisfaction over the current status of Bangladesh-Turkey relations, and focused attention on the exchange of high-level visits.
They agreed to enhance cooperation in areas such as political issues, culture, bilateral trade, investment, education, and agriculture.
The two sides explored in detail ways and means to enhance economic transactions.
The upcoming Joint Economic Commission meeting scheduled in Ankara in November 2019 came up for discussion in light of the interest of the two sides to ensure greater volume of economic transaction.
Turkish cooperation towards the Rohingya people also received special attention in the talks, the foreign ministry said. The next Foreign Office Consultations will take place in Dhaka in 2020.
