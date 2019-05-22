Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant executive engineer withdrawn over corruption charges

"Masudul Alam has been withdrawn for his alleged irregularities," Shahadat Hossain, chief engineer of Public Works Department, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

A committee has started investigating the allegations, he said about whether there was any evidence of involvement in irregularities against the executive engineer.

Following media reports on the alleged corruption, the housing and public works ministry on Sunday formed two separate investigation panels.

The purchase prices of various stuff to furnish the project’s apartments for the officials and employees were unusually higher than the market prices, the media reported.

Each pillow, the reports claimed, was bought for Tk 5,957, and its carrying cost from the shop to the building was at Tk 760.

The ministry said, "The tenders were invited through e-GP (e-Government Procurement) to purchase furniture and other household items in six packages for the six buildings that are now under construction.”

“The Public Works Department approved the packages, appointed authorised contactor, and estimated purchasing value of Tk 300 million for each package. The ministry has no link to the estimation, approval and appointment in this connection. "

The ministry has instructed a stop to payments to the contractors until the investigation findings are submitted.