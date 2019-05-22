Probe finds RAJUK irregularities in permitting FR Tower construction
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2019 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 03:57 PM BdST
More than 50 officials of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha, or RAJUK, including its former chairman, committed a series of irregularities in permitting the design and construction of Banani’s FR Tower, a government probe has found.
The probe panel said, the plan for the 18-storey building was approved in violation of the building code. The permission to allow the construction of five additional floors on top of the original plan along with other design flaws and irregularities also resulted from corruption at various levels of the capital development authority.
The probe also found that the building’s developer Rupayan Housing Limited deviated from its design when constructing the commercial tower.
