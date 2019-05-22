Journalist found dead in Jamalpur, police suspect murder 

His body was recovered from the Upazila’s Ranagacha Madhyapara on the side of the Jamalpur-Mymensingh railway tracks on Tuesday night, according to Tapash Chandra Pandit, the OC of Jamalpur GRP Police Station.

The dead has been identified as Ihsan Ibn Reza Fagun, 21. He was a sub-editor at Bangla online news portal Priyo.com and student of Tejgaon College in Dhaka.

“He was returning home by a train from Dhaka on Tuesday evening. We have lost contact with him since then,” his father Kakon Reza, who is the Sherpur correspondent for NTV, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

He claimed it was an act of planned killing, but could not say anything as to who could kill him.

OC Tapash said, "We believe he was strangulated to death and later dumped. No injury marks were found anywhere on his body."