HC issues rule on lack of fire safety in public transport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2019 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 04:19 PM BdST
The High Court has issued a rule over the failure of the authorities to ensure adequate fire safety measures on public transport as required under the law.
The rule asked why the government should not be ordered to ensure the installation of fire safety equipment in accordance with section 60 (3) of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1983 and the circular issued by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority on Mar 2, 2017.
It also asked why the government should not be directed to take the necessary steps to protect the lives of citizens from fires on public transport under Art 31 of the Constitution.
