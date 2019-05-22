Home > Bangladesh

HC issues rule on lack of fire safety in public transport

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 May 2019 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 04:19 PM BdST

The High Court has issued a rule over the failure of the authorities to ensure adequate fire safety measures on public transport as required under the law.

The rule asked why the government should not be ordered to ensure the installation of fire safety equipment in accordance with section 60 (3) of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1983 and the circular issued by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority on Mar 2, 2017.

It also asked why the government should not be directed to take the necessary steps to protect the lives of citizens from fires on public transport under Art 31 of the Constitution.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Eid train tickets sale begins

Drug suspect found dead in Meherpur

HC questions BSTI role

Bangladesh didn’t stop visas to Pakistanis: FM

Survivors in Tunisia boat capsize return home

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. Reuters

Dhaka ‘concerned’ over attacks on Saudi oil

File Photo

57 detained in Dhaka anti-drug raids

Sultan Ahmed named RAJUK chairman

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.