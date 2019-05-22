Bullet-ridden body of drug suspect found in Meherpur

The deceased has been identified as Nazmul Hossain, 30, said the police. He was named in five drug-related cases with the police.

Nazmul died in a gun battle between two rival gangs of drug traffickers near Karamdi Mathpara Government Primary School around 2am on Wednesday, said Gangni Police OC Harendra Nath Sarker.

"A police rushed to the spot upon receiving report of a gunfight. The assailants fled the scene on arrival of the police. The law enforcers subsequently found a bullet-riddles body lying on the ground."

Locals later identified the man as the 'drug dealer' Nazmul.

Police recovered a shotgun, 1 kg of cannabis and a motorbike following a sweep of the scene, OC Sarker said.

The body of Nazmul was taken to Meherpur General Hospital for an autopsy, said Bamandi Police Camp SI Bulbul Ahmed.

Police are preparing to file a case over the incident, he added.