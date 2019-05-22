Home > Bangladesh

BRTC launches AC bus service on Dhaka-Narayanganj route

  Staff Correspoondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 May 2019 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 02:24 PM BdST

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has inaugurated Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation’s (BRTC) air-conditioned bus service on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route.

After launching the service at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday, Quader subsequently headed back to his Secretariat office on board a BRTC AC bus.

BRTC Chairman Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan said that 15 AC buses will operate on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route. These buses will carry passengers from Bangabandhu National Stadium to Chashara and Mondalpara via the Mayor Hanif Flyover. 

The fare from Dhaka to Chashara has been fixed at Tk 50 per person. Passengers will have to pay Tk 55 to go to Mondalpara from Dhaka.   

