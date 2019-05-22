Advance Eid train tickets go on sale amid e-ticket mismanagement
Obaidur Masum, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2019 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 01:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh Railway has started selling advance tickets for Eid travels amid technical glitches in the e-ticketing server, adding to the troubles of holidaymakers.
The sale of tickets for May 31 began at 9am at five places in the capital including Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday.
The government also launched a smartphone app to sell half of the ticket allotments for Eid in a bid to ease pressure on ticket counters.
Several holidaymakers rushed to the Kamalapur station in the morning after failing to buy the e-tickets, adding to the crowd of Eid travellers who had been waiting overnight for tickets.
Railways Minster Nurul Islam Sujon visited the Kamalapur Railway Station around 10am to monitor the ticket sales and acknowledged the technical issues with the e-ticketing service.
Bangladesh Railway is selling 25,591 tickets on the first day with advance tickets for 13 inter-city trains being sold at Kamalapur.
Apart from Kamalapur, tickets are being sold at four other places for the first time in an effort to alleviate the sufferings of holidaymakers.
