Advance Eid train tickets go on sale amid e-ticket mismanagement

The sale of tickets for May 31 began at 9am at five places in the capital including Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday.

The government also launched a smartphone app to sell half of the ticket allotments for Eid in a bid to ease pressure on ticket counters.

But the move has backfired after numerous customers complained of being unable to buy tickets from the Railway's website or through the app.

Several holidaymakers rushed to the Kamalapur station in the morning after failing to buy the e-tickets, adding to the crowd of Eid travellers who had been waiting overnight for tickets.

Railways Minster Nurul Islam Sujon visited the Kamalapur Railway Station around 10am to monitor the ticket sales and acknowledged the technical issues with the e-ticketing service.

He told reporters that the firm providing the service has been given five days to redress the issue. The tickets will go on sale at counters on May 27 if the problems are not rectified within that time, he added.

Bangladesh Railway is selling 25,591 tickets on the first day with advance tickets for 13 inter-city trains being sold at Kamalapur.

Apart from Kamalapur, tickets are being sold at four other places for the first time in an effort to alleviate the sufferings of holidaymakers.