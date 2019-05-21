Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka police detain 57 in anti-drug raids

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 May 2019 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 02:11 PM BdST

Dhaka police have detained 57 people over allegations of selling and consuming drugs in the capital.

They were detained over a period of 24 hours in separate drives across the capital until Tuesday morning, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman.

The police seized 4,745 yaba pills, 516 packs of heroin, a small quantity of marijuana, and 315 bottles of Phensidyl from the detainees during the raids.

Thirty-seven cases have been started against the detainees under the Narcotics Control Act with police stations, said Officer Rahman.

