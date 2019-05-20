Two die in alleged gunfight in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2019 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 02:23 PM BdST
Two crime suspects have been killed in an alleged gunfight with RAB while trying to enter Dhaka in a hijacked covered van from Sreemangal.
The incident took place at around 2:45am on Monday near Hazaribagh Modhu City in Dhaka, said RAB-2 Company Commander Police Super Md Mohiuddin Farooqi.
The bodies have been identified as Monir, 45, and Giyas, 33. Both of them were drivers by profession. RAB officials have claimed that the two were secretly working with a hijacking ring.
Mohiuddin Farooqi said that a tea-laden covered van of Ispahani Ltd went missing about five days back from Sreemangal. Besides, RAB also received the report of a hijacked Roxy Paints vehicle, he added.
“RAB was investigating the two cases when information arrived that the hijackers were coming to Dhaka with the tea-laden covered van to sell it in Lalbagh.”
“The van hit a pillar in front of Modhu City when RAB personnel tried to stop it. The hijackers then opened fire on RAB forcing them to retaliate in self-defence. Two persons were killed in the gunfight while the rest fled the scene.”
Besides the hijacked covered van, RAB recovered a foreign pistol and four rounds of bullets from the spot, he said.
