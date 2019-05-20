Home > Bangladesh

SC to clarify its instruction to media: Minister

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 May 2019 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 05:04 PM BdST

The Supreme Court will clarify its instructions restraining the media from reporting sub-judice cases, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

“Hopefully, the Supreme Court Secretariat will soon come up with explanations,” he told reporters after emerging from a meeting with Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Monday.

The Supreme Court Secretariat circular, signed by the High Court Division’s Registrar Md Golam Rabbani, on May 16 said: “It has been noticed recently that some electronic and print media are broadcasting or publishing news reports or running scrolls relating to ongoing cases, which is totally undesirable.”

“Under the circumstances, it is being requested by way of this order, that all concerned refrain from publishing news or running scrolls about ongoing cases,” said the circular.

The instructions given by the Supreme Court Secretariat has created confusion, said the law minister. “I spoke to the chief justice. The confusion will end soon.”

Editors Guild, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Law Reporters Forum and several other media organisations expressed their surprise over the instructions and urged the SC Secretariat to clarify its instructions to the media.

