Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim

He placed the demand at a discussion on the adulteration of food in the Ramadan during an Iftar programme at the parliament building on Monday.

Several government bodies have launched anti-adulteration drives during the Ramadan. A number of popular brands have been fined for producing substandard food products amidst the crackdown.

"On behalf of the 14-party alliance, we demand strict punishment against those who are mixing adulterants with food," said Nasim, a member of the Awami League's presidium.

A DMP mobile court caught Prince Hotel and Restaurant preparing food in an unhygienic environment during a drive against unhealthy food at Mirpur on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

According to Nasim, a fine alone is not an adequate punishment for the adulteration of food. "We demand that these miscreants are handed the death sentence. They shouldn't be forgiven under any circumstance."

Recently, the courts, also irked by the issue, urged the government to 'declare war' on food contamination.

The Director General of Rapid Action Battalion Benazir Ahmed, too, called for an amendment to the Food Safety Act to incorporate the death penalty for the adulteration of food.

Despite the absence of the capital punishment from the Food Safety Act, the Special Powers Act allows for the death penalty to be imposed for tainting food. However, the provision has not been applied so far.