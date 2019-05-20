Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2019 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 10:02 PM BdST
Former health minister Mohammed Nasim has called for the capital punishment to be imposed on rogue businessmen who adulterate food.
He placed the demand at a discussion on the adulteration of food in the Ramadan during an Iftar programme at the parliament building on Monday.
Several government bodies have launched anti-adulteration drives during the Ramadan. A number of popular brands have been fined for producing substandard food products amidst the crackdown.
"On behalf of the 14-party alliance, we demand strict punishment against those who are mixing adulterants with food," said Nasim, a member of the Awami League's presidium.
A DMP mobile court caught Prince Hotel and Restaurant preparing food in an unhygienic environment during a drive against unhealthy food at Mirpur on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Recently, the courts, also irked by the issue, urged the government to 'declare war' on food contamination.
The Director General of Rapid Action Battalion Benazir Ahmed, too, called for an amendment to the Food Safety Act to incorporate the death penalty for the adulteration of food.
Despite the absence of the capital punishment from the Food Safety Act, the Special Powers Act allows for the death penalty to be imposed for tainting food. However, the provision has not been applied so far.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sultan Ahmed appointed as RAJUK chairman
- Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim
- High Court seeks report on alleged irregularities in Rooppur plant housing project
- SC to clarify its instruction to media: Minister
- Bangladesh for all to practise religion without fear: Hasina
- Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on Jun 4
- Five years after Ekram murder in Feni, 17 convicts still at large
- HC orders govt to form monitoring panel to stop use of toxic chemicals in fruits
- Two die in alleged gunfight in Dhaka
- No drivers without licence will be allowed on highways around Eid, says home minister
Most Read
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
- Driven to despair: How reckless loans devastated a generation of taxi drivers
- India's Modi set to sweep election, exit polls show
- BNP names Barrister Rumeen Farhana for woman’s parliamentary seat
- One of UK’s most prolific extremist cells is regrouping
- Central bank raises caps on mobile banking
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Awami League picks Zaman Niketa for Bogura-6 by-polls
- BCL activists suspend protests after talks with Awami League leaders
- Cabinet shuffle will speed up work: Quader