Home > Bangladesh

Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 May 2019 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 10:02 PM BdST

Former health minister Mohammed Nasim has called for the capital punishment to be imposed on rogue businessmen who adulterate food.

He placed the demand at a discussion on the adulteration of food in the Ramadan during an Iftar programme at the parliament building on Monday.

Several government bodies have launched anti-adulteration drives during the Ramadan. A number of popular brands have been fined for producing substandard food products amidst the crackdown.

"On behalf of the 14-party alliance, we demand strict punishment against those who are mixing adulterants with food," said Nasim, a member of the Awami League's presidium.

A DMP mobile court caught Prince Hotel and Restaurant preparing food in an unhygienic environment during a drive against unhealthy food at Mirpur on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

According to Nasim, a fine alone is not an adequate punishment for the adulteration of food. "We demand that these miscreants are handed the death sentence. They shouldn't be forgiven under any circumstance."

Recently, the courts, also irked by the issue, urged the government to 'declare war' on food contamination.

The Director General of Rapid Action Battalion Benazir Ahmed, too, called for an amendment to the Food Safety Act to incorporate the death penalty for the adulteration of food.

Despite the absence of the capital punishment from the Food Safety Act, the Special Powers Act allows for the death penalty to be imposed for tainting food. However, the provision has not been applied so far.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. Reuters

Dhaka ‘concerned’ over attacks on Saudi oil

SC to clarify its instruction to media: Minister

Biman hajj flights from Jun 4

2 killed in Dhaka ‘gunfight’

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

No unlicensed driving during Eid

Mustafa Jabbar. File Photo

Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT

HC scraps minimum age rules for freedom fighters

Titumir College students stage protest

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.