High Court seeks report on alleged irregularities in Rooppur plant housing project

The order came after the court on Monday heard a writ petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the process of procuring furniture and other household accessories for the multi-storey buildings under the project

The bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Shohrowardi subsequently issued a 'standover' on the plea.

The petition was presented by Sayedul Haque Sumon while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state.

On May 16, a newspaper report was published on the alleged irregularities in purchasing and installing essential household articles in the buildings being constructed as part of the Green City residential project to house workers and officials of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in Pabna.

In light of the newspaper report, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works formed two probe panels on Sunday to look into the matter. Sumon presented the petition before the High Court on the same day.

He sought an independent probe panel or a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

"Two probe panels have been formed. They will report back within seven days," said the attorney general.

"The court has issued a standover until the two reports are submitted. They will decide on the matter after that."