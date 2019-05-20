High Court seeks report on alleged irregularities in Rooppur plant housing project
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 09:04 PM BdST
The High Court has asked the housing ministry to submit a report on the abnormally high cost of furnishing apartments under a housing project at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
The order came after the court on Monday heard a writ petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the process of procuring furniture and other household accessories for the multi-storey buildings under the project
The bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Shohrowardi subsequently issued a 'standover' on the plea.
The petition was presented by Sayedul Haque Sumon while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state.
On May 16, a newspaper report was published on the alleged irregularities in purchasing and installing essential household articles in the buildings being constructed as part of the Green City residential project to house workers and officials of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in Pabna.
In light of the newspaper report, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works formed two probe panels on Sunday to look into the matter. Sumon presented the petition before the High Court on the same day.
He sought an independent probe panel or a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularities.
"Two probe panels have been formed. They will report back within seven days," said the attorney general.
"The court has issued a standover until the two reports are submitted. They will decide on the matter after that."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court seeks report on alleged irregularities in Rooppur plant housing project
- SC to clarify its instruction to media: Minister
- Bangladesh for all to practise religion without fear: Hasina
- Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on Jun 4
- Five years after Ekram murder in Feni, 17 convicts still at large
- HC orders govt to form monitoring panel to stop use of toxic chemicals in fruits
- Two die in alleged gunfight in Dhaka
- No drivers without licence will be allowed on highways around Eid, says home minister
- Bangladesh expresses concern over drone attacks on Saudi oil installations
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
Most Read
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
- India's Modi set to sweep election, exit polls show
- Driven to despair: How reckless loans devastated a generation of taxi drivers
- Central bank raises caps on mobile banking
- BNP names Barrister Rumeen Farhana for woman’s parliamentary seat
- One of UK’s most prolific extremist cells is regrouping
- Awami League picks Zaman Niketa for Bogura-6 by-polls
- Accord gets 281-day extension to work in Bangladesh
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Bangladesh expresses concern over drone attacks on Saudi oil installations