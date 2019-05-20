HC orders govt to form monitoring panel to stop use of toxic chemicals in fruits

A bench of the court passed the order on Monday in repose to a petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

The court asked the police chief, the BSTI chief, the RAB director general and the director of BSTI’s chemical testing wing on the implementation of its order on June 18 after monitoring stores and markets.

Lawyer Manzill Murshid represented the petitioner at the hearing. Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar argued for the state.

The government was earlier asked to form a team comprising representatives from the district administration, police, RAB and BSTI to monitor stores and markets whether any harmful substance is being used in the fruits.

And the team was expected to file the progress report on the implementation of the court’s order within the next one month.

“Today was the deadline for filing the report. But the team failed to do so. When we brought the issue to the court, it ordered the government to form the monitoring panel within seven days,” Murshid told reporters.

On Apr 9, the HC ordered the government to deploy the police to all mango orchards to prevent the use of toxic chemicals in the fruits.

On Feb 29, 2012, the HC passed a verdict to stop the use of poisonous chemicals in fruits following a petition filed by the group.