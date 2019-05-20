Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on Jun 4
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 04:26 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start carrying hajj pilgrims on Jun 4, Public Relations Managing Director Shakil Meraj has said.
Booking for the hajj flights has already started on Monday.
As per the agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, a total of 127,198 pilgrims will perform hajj this year. Of them, Biman will transport 63,599 pilgrims to the kingdom.
Biman will operate 157 dedicated and 32 regular flights within a month between Jun 4 and Aug 5.
"For the first time, Biman will operate 11 flights from Bangladesh to Medina this year. Hajj flights would also be operated from Chattogram and Sylhet as well. There will be 126 flights to carry pilgrims to Jeddah."
The national flag carrier will use its Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft to transport pilgrims.
Return flights will start on Aug 27 and it will end on Sep 14.
Biman is going to launch a special immigration service at the Dhaka airport this year. The pilgrims will not have to face immigration again in Saudi Arabia," Meraj said.
"Biman will send all information of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia a day before the flight. No pilgrims will be allowed to fly after the process ends.”
Following the arrangement, the agents and the pilgrims were instructed to confirm their information 24 hours before the flight."
The Saudi government will not allow an additional slot for flights. To avoid complication, Biman will charge pilgrims this year for cancelling bookings or changing flights.
WARNING:
