Home > Bangladesh

Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on Jun 4

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 May 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 04:26 PM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start carrying hajj pilgrims on Jun 4, Public Relations Managing Director Shakil Meraj has said.

Booking for the hajj flights has already started on Monday.

As per the agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, a total of 127,198 pilgrims will perform hajj this year. Of them, Biman will transport 63,599 pilgrims to the kingdom. 

Biman will operate 157 dedicated and 32 regular flights within a month between Jun 4 and Aug 5.

"For the first time, Biman will operate 11 flights from Bangladesh to Medina this year. Hajj flights would also be operated from Chattogram and Sylhet as well. There will be 126 flights to carry pilgrims to Jeddah."

The national flag carrier will use its Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft to transport pilgrims.

Return flights will start on Aug 27 and it will end on Sep 14. 

Biman is going to launch a special immigration service at the Dhaka airport this year. The pilgrims will not have to face immigration again in Saudi Arabia," Meraj said.

"Biman will send all information of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia a day before the flight. No pilgrims will be allowed to fly after the process ends.”

Following the arrangement, the agents and the pilgrims were instructed to confirm their information 24 hours before the flight."

The Saudi government will not allow an additional slot for flights. To avoid complication, Biman will charge pilgrims this year for cancelling bookings or changing flights.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Port officials take a photo of a damaged Andrea Victory ship at the Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2019. Reuters

Dhaka ‘concerned’ over attacks on Saudi oil

2 killed in Dhaka ‘gunfight’

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

No unlicensed driving during Eid

Mustafa Jabbar. File Photo

Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT

HC scraps minimum age rules for freedom fighters

Titumir College students stage protest

Bandarban AL leader's brother killed

‘Won’t farm paddy again’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.