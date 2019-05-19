Titumir College students block Mohakhali roads over exam results fiasco
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2019 02:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 02:38 PM BdST
Students of Government Titumir College, which is one of the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University, have blocked the road from Mohakhali to Gulshan-1 and Kakoli to protest against the ‘disastrous’ results of the English Department’s third year final examinations.
The students took to the streets underneath Mohakhali Flyover around 10:30 am bringing traffic at the thoroughfare to a standstill for nearly half an hour, according to witnesses.
Later, the students positioned themselves in front of the college as the law enforcement agents rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control around 11 am.
According to the protesters, the result debacle started after the college affiliated itself with DU, said the protesters. Of 290 examinees, only 25 from the 2014-15 academic year have passed the third year final examinations. More than 150 students have dropped out in the final year after failing several subjects, a protester added.
