Police arrest 65 in drives against gangs that mug victims after drugging in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 May 2019 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 01:12 AM BdST

Police have arrested 65 suspected members of gangs that mug victims after drugging in Dhaka.

Members of police’s Detective Branch made the arrests in drives at different parts of the city Friday to Saturday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

They seized different types of anaesthetic drugs, foods like date and fruit juice laced with drugs, seven stolen mobile phones, and a car from the suspects, DB Joint Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam told a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Police made most arrests in the drive at New Market area, which is abuzz with Eid shoppers. The law enforcers arrested 38 suspects from the area.

The other suspects were arrested in Fakirapool, Kuril Biswa Road, Gulistan, Wari, and Uttara. 

Known as ‘Ogyan Party’, the gangs of muggers usually step up their activity during Ramadan ahead of the Eid when people get festival allowances and trades boost.

