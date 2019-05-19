Police arrest 65 in drives against gangs that mug victims after drugging in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2019 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 01:12 AM BdST
Police have arrested 65 suspected members of gangs that mug victims after drugging in Dhaka.
Members of police’s Detective Branch made the arrests in drives at different parts of the city Friday to Saturday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
They seized different types of anaesthetic drugs, foods like date and fruit juice laced with drugs, seven stolen mobile phones, and a car from the suspects, DB Joint Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam told a press conference on Saturday afternoon.
The other suspects were arrested in Fakirapool, Kuril Biswa Road, Gulistan, Wari, and Uttara.
Known as ‘Ogyan Party’, the gangs of muggers usually step up their activity during Ramadan ahead of the Eid when people get festival allowances and trades boost.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man arrested as 14-year-old girl gets pregnant ‘after rape’ in Netrokona
- Police arrest 65 in drives against gangs that mug victims after drugging in Dhaka
- ‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices
- Farmers are frustrated by low paddy prices in signs of worry for govt
- BCL leader accused of chopping off man’s fingers over land dispute
- 84 Rohingyas rescued from human traffickers in separate drives in Cox's Bazar
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Detained drug suspect killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Five die as bus falls into ditch in Bagerhat
- Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara visits Bangladesh
Most Read
- Soumya, Mosaddek heroics fire Bangladesh to first tournament title with win over West Indies
- Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Bangladesh need 210 to win in 24 overs against West Indies in rain-shortened final
- Eight die in Nor'wester in Bangladesh
- Six die as bus crashes into tree in Bagerhat
- World Bank under fire for development plan in Myanmar's divided Rakhine
- Indonesia backs Bangladesh’s SEACO initiative
- Federal rule could displace 2,800 immigrant families in New York
- Two dead, one critically injured as wall collapses in Dhaka’s Badda after storm