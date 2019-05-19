Man arrested as 14-year-old girl gets pregnant ‘after rape’ in Netrokona

Police say they have arrested a man over the incident.

On Friday afternoon, police arrested the suspect, Akbar Ali, 25, of Pachgaon neighbourhood, in a case filed by the alleged victim's family, Kalmakanda Police Station OC Mazharul Karim said on Saturday.

Akbar, who share motorcycle rides for his living, is a married person.

He had raped the girl different times promising her to marry and the girl became pregnant three months ago, OC Mazharul said, citing the case.

Her father filed the case on Thursday after he came to know about her pregnancy and the alleged rape.

Police were taking all necessary steps, including a medical test of the girl, OC Mazharul said.

In a separate case in the district, police arrested an autorickshaw driver named Kamal, 55, on charges of raping a grade-three student at Katli area on Friday.

Kamal attempted to rape the minor girl when she was alone at home, according to the charges brought against him.

He fled when the girl began to cry, but residents of the neighbourhood caught him and handed him over to police, Sadar Police Station OC Tajul Islam said.