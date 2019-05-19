Man arrested as 14-year-old girl gets pregnant ‘after rape’ in Netrokona
Netrokona Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2019 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 01:48 AM BdST
A 14-year-old girl has become pregnant after allegedly being raped in Netrokona.
Police say they have arrested a man over the incident.
On Friday afternoon, police arrested the suspect, Akbar Ali, 25, of Pachgaon neighbourhood, in a case filed by the alleged victim's family, Kalmakanda Police Station OC Mazharul Karim said on Saturday.
Akbar, who share motorcycle rides for his living, is a married person.
He had raped the girl different times promising her to marry and the girl became pregnant three months ago, OC Mazharul said, citing the case.
Her father filed the case on Thursday after he came to know about her pregnancy and the alleged rape.
Police were taking all necessary steps, including a medical test of the girl, OC Mazharul said.
In a separate case in the district, police arrested an autorickshaw driver named Kamal, 55, on charges of raping a grade-three student at Katli area on Friday.
Kamal attempted to rape the minor girl when she was alone at home, according to the charges brought against him.
He fled when the girl began to cry, but residents of the neighbourhood caught him and handed him over to police, Sadar Police Station OC Tajul Islam said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police arrest 65 in drives against gangs that mug victims after drugging in Dhaka
- ‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices
- Farmers are frustrated by low paddy prices in signs of worry for govt
- BCL leader accused of chopping off man’s fingers over land dispute
- 84 Rohingyas rescued from human traffickers in separate drives in Cox's Bazar
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Detained drug suspect killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Five die as bus falls into ditch in Bagerhat
- Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara visits Bangladesh
- Eight die in Nor'wester in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Soumya, Mosaddek heroics fire Bangladesh to first tournament title with win over West Indies
- Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Bangladesh need 210 to win in 24 overs against West Indies in rain-shortened final
- Eight die in Nor'wester in Bangladesh
- Six die as bus crashes into tree in Bagerhat
- World Bank under fire for development plan in Myanmar's divided Rakhine
- Indonesia backs Bangladesh’s SEACO initiative
- Federal rule could displace 2,800 immigrant families in New York
- Two dead, one critically injured as wall collapses in Dhaka’s Badda after storm