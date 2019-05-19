HC scraps age limit for freedom fighters' eligibility

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule after hearing 15 writs challenging the age limit.

At the same time, the imposition of the age restriction on the definition of 'Bir Muktijoddha' under section 11 of Freedom Fighters' Welfare Trust Act was also declared unconstitutional by the court.

The court also ordered the authorities to resume payment of the freedom fighters’ honorarium, including the arrears, to the petitioners. They must execute the order within 60 days of receiving a copy of the order.