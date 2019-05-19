HC scraps age limit for freedom fighters' eligibility
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2019 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 03:26 PM BdST
The High Court has scrapped three government circulars imposing a minimum age of 12 and a half years to be eligible for the status of a freedom fighter.
Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule after hearing 15 writs challenging the age limit.
The court also ordered the authorities to resume payment of the freedom fighters’ honorarium, including the arrears, to the petitioners. They must execute the order within 60 days of receiving a copy of the order.
