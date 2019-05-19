Home > Bangladesh

HC scraps age limit for freedom fighters' eligibility

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 May 2019 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 03:26 PM BdST

The High Court has scrapped three government circulars imposing a minimum age of 12 and a half years to be eligible for the status of a freedom fighter.

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule after hearing 15 writs challenging the age limit.

At the same time, the imposition of the age restriction on the definition of 'Bir Muktijoddha' under section 11 of Freedom Fighters' Welfare Trust Act was also declared unconstitutional by the court.

The court also ordered the authorities to resume payment of the freedom fighters’ honorarium, including the arrears, to the petitioners.  They must execute the order within 60 days of receiving a copy of the order.

