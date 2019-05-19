Bangladesh expresses concern over drone attacks on Saudi oil installations
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 09:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh says it has observed with deep concern the secret drone attacks on the oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabian Eastern Province.
Equally disconcerting is the news of attacks on the Saudi Arabian and Emirati oil tankers in the UAE territory, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
"Bangladesh is of the view that such unprovoked acts will have an adverse impact on the overall security situation in the region.
"Bangladesh renounces such unilateral act of provocation and remains steadfastly committed to maintenance of peace and security. Bangladesh supports any collective effort that would maintain peace and stability in the region," read the statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh expresses concern over drone attacks on Saudi oil installations
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
- Accord gets 281-day extension to work in Bangladesh
- HC scraps age limit for freedom fighters' eligibility
- Titumir College students block Mohakhali roads over exam results fiasco
- AL leader's brother shot dead in Bandarban
- Man arrested as 14-year-old girl gets pregnant ‘after rape’ in Netrokona
- Police arrest 65 in drives against gangs that mug victims after drugging in Dhaka
- ‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices
- Farmers are frustrated by low paddy prices in signs of worry for govt
Most Read
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
- India's Modi set to sweep election, exit polls show
- ‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Saudi oil infrastructure at risk as small attacks raise potential for big disruption
- No easy path to success, says Mashrafe
- Man arrested as 14-year-old girl gets pregnant ‘after rape’ in Netrokona
- Quader ready to play ‘second innings’ as he returns to work
- Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram
- Kim Kardashian names fourth child, a boy, Psalm West