Bangladesh expresses concern over drone attacks on Saudi oil installations

Equally disconcerting is the news of attacks on the Saudi Arabian and Emirati oil tankers in the UAE territory, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Bangladesh is of the view that such unprovoked acts will have an adverse impact on the overall security situation in the region.

"Bangladesh renounces such unilateral act of provocation and remains steadfastly committed to maintenance of peace and security. Bangladesh supports any collective effort that would maintain peace and stability in the region," read the statement.