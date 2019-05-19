Accord gets 281-day extension to work in Bangladesh

The decision came after Bangladesh’s garment makers and European retailers reached an agreement.

The Accord was signed in the immediate aftermath to the Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, which killed 1,133 workers and critically injured thousands more.

Over 220 companies signed the five-year Accord, and by May 2018, the work of the Accord had contributed to significantly safer workplaces for millions of Bangladeshi garment workers.

More to follow