Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau and Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 May 2019 03:43 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 03:43 AM BdST

A storm has forced authorities to divert one flight each of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines bound for Dhaka to Chattogram.

The Biman aircraft from Rajshahi and the US-Bangla plane from Syedpur were scheduled to land at Shahjalal International Airport when the nor’wester hit the capital at about 7pm on Friday.

The Biman flight arrived in Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport at 7:55pm and the US-Bangla flight at 8:10pm, according to the airport’s Manager Wing Commander Sarwar-e-Jahan.

The Biman plane left the airport for Dhaka after around another half an hour, he said. 

Biman spokesman Shakil Meraj said the flight finally arrived in Dhaka.

US-Bangla spokesman Kamrul Islam said their flight was also scheduled to arrive in Dhaka later in the night.

