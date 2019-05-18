Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara visits Bangladesh

The delegation comprises the High Commissioner of The Gambia in New Delhi and other high-ranking government officials.

Tangara met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Friday.

During the bilateral meeting, Momen thanked the Gambian government for their leadership role in the OIC in calling for accountability for the Rohingya issue.

He briefed his Gambian counterpart about the gravity of the crisis that Bangladesh is facing in sheltering the Rohingyas forcibly displaced from Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

He emphasised the need to create an environment conducive to the return of the Rohingya people to their homeland with the guarantee of safety and security.

He added that the accountability on the Rohingya issue must be determined and Bangladesh will support all OIC initiatives in this respect.

Momen also briefed the Gambian delegation about Bangladesh's development march.

He informed the delegation that Bangladesh is among the fastest growing economies in the world, with the GDP growth expected to exceed 8 percent in the next fiscal year.

The necessity of establishing a South-South-North Triangular cooperation among developing countries like Bangladesh and The Gambia was also highlighted at the meeting.

Momen suggested that cooperation between the two countries may be established in agriculture and food production sectors, taking into account Bangladesh's remarkable success in these fields.

He also invited Gambian investment and cooperation in energy, agro-processing and SME sectors.

The foreign minister also suggested that The Gambia import clothes, pharmaceuticals, ships and boats from Bangladesh.