Five die as bus falls into ditch in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2019 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 11:44 AM BdST
At least five people have been killed after a bus veered out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch in Bagerhat’s Fakirhat Upazila.
The accident occurred in the upazila’s Kakdanga early on Saturday morning, the police said.
Five passengers, including a woman, died on the spot but they could not be identified immediately.
The bus was heading to Bagerhat’s Mollahat from Khulna when one of its tyres exploded, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and fall into a ditch, said Bagerhat Police Superintendent Pankaj Chandra.
