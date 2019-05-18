Farmers are frustrated by low paddy prices in signs of worry for govt
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2019 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 10:07 PM BdST
Bumper production and farm labour shortage have led farmers to suffer losses, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque believes.
The farmers were not getting fair prices of their produce, which left the government “deeply worried”, he said at an event in Dhaka on Saturday.
The prime minister has already directed the related agencies to take steps to solve the problem of farmers, Razzaque said.
His comments come amid frustration of farmers across Bangladesh over low paddy prices.
They are counting heavy losses due to higher harvesting costs despite the government procurement of Tk 1,040 per maund (1 maund = 37.32 kg).
The farmers are forced to sell the paddy at prices ranging from Tk 500 to Tk 600 per maund. Even some farmers set their paddy field on fire in protest against the low prices.
Increase in use of farm machinery and diversification of farm products will also help solve the problem, according to Razzaque.
“Unusually” high production has finally spoilt the joy of the farmers, he says.
“The last season witnessed bumper production of Boro paddy. We raised our target to procure Aman crop to 15.3 million tonnes from 14 million tonnes. It means the paddy production exceeded 1.3 million tonnes more than our target.”
The same thing has happened to potato, according to the minister.
“We need 6 to 7 million tonnes of potato to meet our demand, but the production was 13 million tonnes. Farmers failed to sell an additional 3.3 million tonnes of potato," he said.
The higher production of crops became possible due to agriculture-friendly measures taken by the government, according to Razzaque.
“Workers are not easily available to cut paddy and it has led to losses of the farmers. The government is very much worried about it.”
The government high-ups, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, are thinking about possible ways out of the “temporary problem”, he said.
