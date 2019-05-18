Eight die in Nor'wester in Bangladesh

The storms ripped out trees from their roots, fell walls and a canopy at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital, and killed people with thunder strikes on Friday.

bdnews24.com correspondent sent in the reports citing police and public representatives from across the country.

At the national mosque in Dhaka, the collapse of the canopy killed at least one person and injured 20 others.

At North Badda, two passers-by died after a boundary wall of a parking lot collapsed on them.

Another person injured in the incident was hospitalised in critical condition, police said.

Two people died after being hit by thunder strike in Chanpainawabganj and two more in Nagaon.

The victims were farmers who were cutting crops when they were hit by lightning strikes.

In Bogura’s Rajapur, the helper of a truck driver died when a tree fell on the vehicle.

Read the Story in Bangla: দেশজুড়ে কালবৈশাখী ঝড়ে নিহত ৮