Eight die in Nor'wester in Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 May 2019 04:10 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 04:43 AM BdST

At least eight people have died and dozens of others injured in Nor’westers in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh.
The storms ripped out trees from their roots, fell walls and a canopy at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital, and killed people with thunder strikes on Friday.

bdnews24.com correspondent sent in the reports citing police and public representatives from across the country.

At the national mosque in Dhaka, the collapse of the canopy killed at least one person and injured 20 others.

At North Badda, two passers-by died after a boundary wall of a parking lot collapsed on them.

Another person injured in the incident was hospitalised in critical condition, police said.

Two people died after being hit by thunder strike in Chanpainawabganj and two more in Nagaon.

The victims were farmers who were cutting crops when they were hit by lightning strikes.

In Bogura’s Rajapur, the helper of a truck driver died when a tree fell on the vehicle.

