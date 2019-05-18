Detained drug suspect killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2019 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 11:52 AM BdST
A suspected drug peddler has died in a so-called shootout with the police in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The incident occurred on Shahpori Island in the early hours of Saturday, said the police. The dead was identified as the 32-year-old Mohammad Ibrahim.
According to the police, Ibrahim was listed as a yaba smuggler by the home ministry and had been implicated in more than four cases with the Teknaf Police.
The suspect was arrested by the police on Friday night and taken on an anti-drug raid to recover a hidden consignment of yaba tablets, said Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das.
“He told the police that he and his associates smuggled a large consignment of yaba tablets on a fishing trawler from Myanmar a few days ago and buried it near a tamarisk grove in Shahpori Island."
“He confessed to have already peddled a large portion of the drugs," added OC Pradip
A police team launched a drive to recover the narcotics around 12:30 am with Ibrahim in tow, said the OC.
“Ibhrahim’s accomplices opened fire on the police as soon as they arrived at the spot. Police retaliated and at one point, Ibrahim was shot in the crossfire.”
Three policemen were also injured in the gunfight, said OC Pradip.
“The injured, including Ibrahim, were rushed to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex. He was then taken to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead.”
Police recovered 5000 yaba tablets, three guns and 11 bullets from the spot, said the OC.
